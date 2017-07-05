The GOP is now trying to pin its health care woes on… Hillary Clinton?

Unable to craft a health care plan that’s palatable to the American public, the Republican Party has turned to a new, and curious, tactic: Blame Hillary Clinton and the Democrats for not having a plan.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the Republican National Committee’s official twitter account sent out a tweet asking: “Where’s your plan, @HillaryClinton?”

The strategy is bizarre for a number of reasons.

Most notably, Clinton is not an elected official, so it’s unclear why they’d place the onus on her to craft legislation. In fact, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party ran against Clinton’s health care ideas in the 2016 presidential campaign, warning American voters that her ideas were bad and that their plans would be better for the country.

What’s more, Clinton did put out her plan during the 2016 campaign, which included expanding Medicaid to cover more people, unlike the GOP’s current proposal to scale back the program that covers millions of low-income Americans.

Trump, for his part, offered vague promises during the campaign to replace the Affordable Care Act with “something terrific.”

Others from opposing parties, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), have put out health care proposals. Sanders proposed a Medicare for all system during his failed 2016 presidential bid.

Even more, Republicans have left Democrats out of the process in drafting a health care plan altogether, refusing to hold public hearings or mark-ups that offer Democrats the opportunity to propose ideas.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell even threatened GOP senators with the prospect of having to work with Democrats in an attempt to build support for the plan he had put out.

McConnell’s plan is immensely unpopular with voters, and would kick an estimated 22 million people off of health insurance, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.