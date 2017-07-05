Well this is one way to get our attention.

At the Viktor & Rolf show at Paris Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday, models walked the runway in voluminous coats with wild patterns and quilting.

A model at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris Francois Mori/AP

A model at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris Francois Mori/AP

A model at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris Francois Mori/AP

Oh yeah, and some wore rather jarring, massive heads, which look to be crafted from felt, paper and hair, and made the models look like wide-awake dolls.

A model at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris Francois Mori/AP

Think Bratz dolls, but life-size and a little more intimidating and chic.

A model at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris Francois Mori/AP

A model at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris Francois Mori/AP

The heads are rumored to be an ode to Frank Sidebottom, a character created by Chris Sievey, an obscure English musical artist and comedian who was known for wearing a massive papier-mâché — and then fiberglass — head.

A man dressed like Frank Sidebottom at Glastonbury in 2011 Joel Ryan/AP

While this could be written off as a rather hokey way to create press, we do have to give Viktor & Rolf some credit in that 1) the heads are super diverse to go with the models and 2) they’re kind of... cute?

Like, what an inventive and strange way to get people to care about your clothes.

A model at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

In a fashion world where designers have made models walk down the runway carrying other humans like backpacks, and strut the runway with their genitalia exposed, this seems like a rather adorable stunt that really does show just how far designers will go to grab your attention.

And yeah, we can say that it definitely worked.