Nikki Haley raises the possibility of war with North Korea

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley raised the possibility of war with North Korea on Wednesday, saying the U.S. is prepared to use military force “if we must.”

“Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution,” Haley said of North Korea at a U.N. Security Council meeting. “Yesterday’s actions by North Korea made the world a more dangerous place.”

Haley’s comments come after North Korea claimed to successfully test an intercontinental ballistic missile allegedly capable of reaching the shores of Alaska.

President Donald Trump also raised the specter of war in a Wednesday morning tweet, saying diplomatic talks with China to convince them to cut off funds to North Korea were not successful.

“Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter,” Trump tweeted. “So much for China working with us — but we had to give it a try!”

Trump is currently on his way to Europe for a G20 conference, where the subject of what to do about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions is sure to come up.