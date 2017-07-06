By its very definition, “haute couture” brings us some of the most ambitious, inventive and stunning garments that fashion has to offer. Translated literally, “haute” is French for “high” and “couture” means “stitching,” and in practice, haute couture means that every bit of an outfit has been made by hand, from high-quality, expensive and sometimes unusual fabrics.

Given all that, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, held twice a year, is always one to watch, not just for trendcasting but for seeing how creative designers can get while trying to make fashion as artful as possible.

This Paris Couture Week, which started Sunday and ended Thursday, was one for the books, so we decided to round up all the looks you should see, from shows by Alaia and Chanel and Dior and Valentino and Fendi and beyond.

Proenza Schouler

A model walks at the Proenza Schouler Haute Couture show in Paris. Francois Durand/Getty Images

Rodarte

A model walks in the Rodarte Paris Couture show. Getty Images

A model walks in the Rodarte Paris Couture show. Getty Images

A model walks in the Rodarte Paris Couture show. Getty Images

A model walks in the Rodarte Paris Couture show. Getty Images

Schiaparelli

A model walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Christian Dior

A model walks in the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model walks in the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

A model walks in the Giambattista Valli Paris Couture show. Getty Images

A model walks in the Giambattista Valli Paris Couture show. Getty Images

A model walks in the Giambattista Valli Paris Couture show. Getty Images

Chanel

A model walks in the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model walks in the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model walks in the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ulyana Sergeenko

A model walks in the Ulyana Sergeenko Paris Couture show. Getty Images

A model walks in the Ulyana Sergeenko Paris Couture show. Getty Images

Giorgio Armani

A model walks in the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model walks in the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Maison Margiela

A model walks in the Maison Margiela Haute Couture show in Paris. Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

A model walks in the Maison Margiela Haute Couture show in Paris. Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Azzedine Alaia

A model walks in the Azzedine Alaia Paris Couture show. Getty Images

Naomi Campbell walks in the Azzedine Alaia show at Paris Couture Week. Getty Images

Elie Saab

A model at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier

A model walks in the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model walks in the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Viktor & Rolf

A model walks in the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris. Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Zuhair Murad

A model walks in the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris. Francois Durand/Getty Images

A model walks in the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris. Francois Durand/Getty Images

Valentino

A model walks in the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A model walks in the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fendi

A model walks in the Fendi Paris Couture show. Getty Images

A model walks in the Fendi Paris Couture show. Getty Images