Overwatch’s newest hero — well, villain in this case — Doomfist, is playable on the public test region right now.

Doomfist is categorized as an offense hero whose abilities are short-ranged in nature and rely heavily on knockback-style effects, which should make Orisa’s “Fortify” ability a lot more useful.

He also has a passive called “The Best Defense,” which grants him shield health every time he deals damage with one of his abilities. So expect to play Doomfist very aggressively if you want to stay alive.

Overwatch Doomfist: Full abilities list

Here’s Doomfist’s full list of abilities from his hero page on the Overwatch site:

Primary fire: Hand Cannon

Doomfist fires a short-range burst from the knuckles of his fist. Its ammunition is automatically regenerated over a short time.

Doomfist’s primary fire “Hand Cannon” Blizzard Entertainment

Ability one: Seismic Slam

Doomfist leaps forward and smashes into the ground, knocking nearby enemies toward him.

Doomfist’s “Seismic Slam” ability Blizzard Entertainment

Ability two: Rising Uppercut

Doomfist uppercuts enemies in front of him into the air.

Doomfist’s “Rising Uppercut” ability Blizzard Entertainment

Ability three: Rocket Punch

After charging up, Doomfist lunges forward and knocks an enemy back, dealing additional damage if they impact a wall.

Doomfist’s “Rocket Punch” ability Blizzard Entertainment

Ultimate: Meteor Strike

Doomfist leaps into the sky, then crashes to the ground, dealing significant damage.

Passive: The Best Defense

Doomfist generates temporary personal shields when he deals ability damage.

Blizzard hasn’t said exactly how long it’ll keep Doomfist on the PTR before bringing him over to the live version of Overwatch, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available. Typically, new heroes are tested on the PTR for about two weeks.

