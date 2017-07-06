The latest Mass Effect: Andromeda update, version 1.09, is available for download now. In addition to a wide range of bug fixes and facial animation improvements in single player, there are several updates to multiplayer in the patch you should know about, too.

Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.09 multiplayer update

The newest update is mostly focused on multiplayer — for better or for worse. In addition to the existing difficulty modes, there’s also a new “platinum” difficulty. This new difficulty mode will mix up enemies from all the different factions — so, instead of just fighting one enemy faction per match, you’ll be fighting several at once.

There’s also a new Batarian Scrapper character available in multiplayer This is significant since this is seemingly the first and only Batarian that made its way to Andromeda from the Milky Way galaxy. So, naturally, they gave him a gun and told him to risk the extinction of his species in the name of shootin’ stuff.

Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.09 full patch notes

Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.09 full patch notes

• Various improvements to facial animations and cinematic scenes



• Improved stability

• [MP] Platinum difficulty added



• Fixed issue where certain hair textures could disappear from female custom heads when using Facial Reconstruction Suite



• Fixed issue where negative AVP could be displayed after reaching Nexus level 20



• Fixed various quest progression blockers



• Fixed issue where Ryder could be killed even when following directions during the guarded walk through Aya



• Fixed issue where player could commit to relationships with both Jaal and Cora concurrently



• Fixed issue where the “Reach the Signal Source” objective in Peebee’s quest line could fail to trigger



• Fixed issue where player could get trapped on a ledge in the Elaaden Vault, causing an infinite load screen



• Fixed save/load issues with the final battle area in Peebee’s Loyalty mission



• Fixed issue where the “Speak to Sid” objective on the Nexus could persist indefinitely



• Fixed issue where quest marker could disappear during the final step of the “Reformation” quest on Voeld



• Addressed issue where it was possible for the player to be attacked during initial conversation with Bain Massani on Eos



• Fixed issue where save/load could cause final platform to disappear in Drack’s Loyalty Mission



• Fixed issue where the player can’t progress through the final story mission if the Nomad is broken from the “Out of Gas” quest



• Added a confirmation prompt before changing Ryder’s appearance on the Tempest



• Fixed issue where player could become trapped by NPCs in the APEX HQ on the Nexus



• X5 Ghost can now be dismantled



• Fixed issue where TAB (keyboard) and Start/Options (Controller) no longer served as shortcuts to close the pause menu



• Fixed issue where auto-level could assign skill points into loyalty-locked squadmate skills



• Tactical Cloak melee damage bonus now applies to jump-melee as well.



• Fixed issue with Fusion Mods displaying incorrect stats



• [PC] Improved HDR functionality on Windows 10 Creators Update “



• [PC] Photo mode now supports Ansel’s depth-of-field controls.



• [PC] Fixed issue where Logitech keyboard rebinding would cause key lighting to work improperly

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.