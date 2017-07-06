Riot’s upcoming Rift Rivals tournament puts EU vs NA teams in League of Legends, and it’s back after being gone for four years. Previously, North America came out victorious from the last tournament, and now ten teams are coming to compete against each other once more. Out of the previous teams that squared off before, Fnatic, Team SoloMid and Cloud 9 will be returning.

If you’re looking to watch the action unfold, here’s the schedule to look forward to, courtesy of Riot Games.

Rift Rivals 2017 NA/EU Tournament schedule: Dates and times

Group Stage

Wednesday, July 5

TSM vs. G2 - 17:00 CEST / 8:00 AM PT

FNC vs. P1 - 18:00 CEST / 9:00 AM PT

G2 vs. C9 - 19:00 CEST / 10:00 AM PT

UOL vs. P1 - 20:00 CEST / 11:00 AM PT

C9 vs. FNC - 21:00 CEST / 12:00 PM PT

TSM vs. UOL - 22:00 CEST / 1:00 PM PT

Thursday, July 6

C9 vs. UOL - 17:00 CEST / 8:00 AM PT

G2 vs. P1 - 18:00 CEST / 9:00 AM PT

TSM vs. FNC - 19:00 CEST / 10:00 AM PT

C9 vs. G2 - 20:00 CEST / 11:00 AM PT

P1 vs. FNC - 21:00 CEST / 12:00 PM PT

UOL vs. TSM - 22:00 CEST / 1:00 PM PT

Friday, July 7

P1 vs. G2 - 17:00 CEST / 8:00 AM PT

UOL vs. C9 - 18:00 CEST / 9:00 AM PT

FNC vs. TSM - 19:00 CEST / 10:00 AM PT

P1 vs. UOL - 20:00 CEST / 11:00 AM PT

FNC vs. C9 - 21:00 CEST / 12:00 PM PT

G2 vs. TSM - 22:00 CEST / 1:00 PM PT

Finals

Saturday, July 8

Finals is a Best of 5 between the Best NA LCS Team vs. Best EU LCS Team determined by the Group Stage.

NA LCS vs. EU LCS (Bo5) — 18:00 CEST / 9:00 AM PT

If you’re looking to get your tournament on, get ready with the dates above to have a blast, and may the best player win!

