If you turned on your PS4 today, you might have noticed a system software update in your download bin. Version 4.72 is out and you might be wondering if it does anything substantial or interesting at all.

Sorry to disappoint you.

PS4 version 4.72 improves performance, supposedly

According to Sony, PS4 update 4.72 “improves the quality of the system performance.” That’s it. If you’ve felt like your PS4 has moved a little slowly recently, maybe this will make it better.

Sometimes system updates don’t do huge, important things. That’s fine. We’ll get a big one for PS4 sometime soon. Maybe the next one will make mine stop showing me a notification from 2015 every time I check notifications.

