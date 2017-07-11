It’s already been a year since the last Overwatch World Cup. Now we’re back at it again with a new lineup of teams as we move into the group stage of the competition.
The group stage of the tournament goes on throughout the entire summer, so if you’re interested in keeping track of it all, we’ve broken it down for you. Read on below for all the info you need on the 2017 ‘Overwatch’ World Cup teams.
Overwatch World Cup Teams: Here’s who’s competing in 2017
There are 32 teams that compete during the group phase. They each compete in their specific groups and the top two teams from each group will move on to the next round. Here’s the breakdown, according to Blizzard’s official website:
Group A
• China
• Hong Kong
• Norway
• Romania
Group B
• France
• Denmark
• Thailand
• Argentina
Group C
• Sweden
• Australia
• Italy
• Portugal
Group D
• Finland
• Japan
• Spain
• Vietnam
Group E
• South Korea
• Netherlands
• Poland
• Austria
Group F
• Canada
• Russia
• Singapore
• Turkey
Group G
• United States
• Chinese Taipei
• Brazil
• New Zealand
Group H
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• Israel
• Belgium
After the first round of the group stage, the top 16 teams will move on to a single-elimination bracket round. The winners of that will determine the top eight teams who will compete at the finals during BlizzCon 2017.
More Overwatch news and updates
For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an intro to the cute, new “Wholesome Overwatch” subreddit, a look at some gorgeous Overwatch-themed PS4 and Xbox One controllers, a cool Easter Egg in the new Horizon Lunar Colony map and a criticism of Blizzard’s failures in its design of Symmetra.