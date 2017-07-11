Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is, by most accounts, a highly improved version of the 2006 PS2 Japanese role-playing game. HD visuals, re-orchestrated music, a substantially overhauled upgrade system and a neat fast-forward feature make it the ideal version of FFXII to play.

Unfortunately, at this point, it’s only on PS4. Will that change?

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age seems to be a PS4 exclusive for now

Square Enix hasn’t said a word about putting The Zodiac Age on any other platforms. It seems like the plan all along has been for this to be a PS4 exclusive, which is bad news for the Venn diagram of Final Fantasy fans who refuse to buy a PS4.

It’s worth noting, as Twinfinite did in May, that Final Fantasy games have more reliably received PC releases in recent years than they had in the past. Maybe The Zodiac Age will branch out to other platforms later if there’s enough demand. At this point, however, it seems like it’s going to remain within the PlayStation ecosystem from which it spawned more than a decade ago.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.