First lady Melania Trump was a bit of a jet-setter this week. On Saturday, she was in Germany, wrapping up the G20 conference. After returning to the White House that night, she was back in Europe by Thursday, arriving in France to meet the country’s president and first lady, Brigitte Macron, for Bastille Day celebrations.

At this point, it remains evident that Trump has a few signatures. She loves a belt and a defined waist. She’s also leaning more into bright colors, wearing red a number of times this week, as well as more patterns

Here is what Trump wore this week:

Saturday, July 8: A patterned grey dress and orange coat for the last day of the G20 summit

Hamburg’s mayor Olaf Scholz and Melania Trump at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany JENS BUTTNER/Getty Images

At the start of this week, Trump was still in Germany, choosing a last look for her G20 trip that included a grey and white patterned dress by Jil Sander, a minimalist German designer, along with a bright red Bottega Veneta coat and a matching orange belt by Hervé Pierre, the designer who famously created Trump’s Inaugural gown.

Saturday, July 8: Touching down in the U.S. back in her favorite black-and-white combo

Melania Trump and her husband disembark Air Force One in the United States SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Later that day, for touching down back in the U.S. after yet another whirlwind European tour, Trump wore a black sweater and white lace skirt by Dolce & Gabbana, the designer duo who have become Trump’s staunchest defenders in the fashion world.

Wednesday, July 12: A black-and-white ensemble (again) for leaving the White House

Melania Trump and her husband walk to Marine One at the White House Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Seems like black and white is Trump’s go-to traveling look, because on Wednesday, when leaving the White House for her flight on Air Force One to Paris, Trump wore a black suit by Escada, with visible white stitching, and a white T-shirt underneath.

Melania Trump and her husband walk to Marine One Alex Brandon/AP

The shoes were her beloved Louboutins.

Thursday, July 13: A red Dior suit for a Paris visit

Melania Trump and her husband arriving in Paris Thibault Camus/AP

Now, for her arrival and first day in Paris, Trump decided to nod to the city’s fashion legacy, wearing a Dior jacket and skirt that called to mind earliest Dior patterns from the 1940s.

Her hair, it should be noted, was in a defined French twist, a style that France’s first lady wears often.

Melania Trump (left) and French first lady Brigitte Macron (right) at the Les Invalides museum in Paris Ian Langsdon/AP

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron in Paris Martin Bureau/AP

Speaking of France’s first lady, she opted for a blue and white ensemble, wearing one of her own signatures — a mini dress — in white, with blue shoes. Standing together, they were wearing both France’s and America’s flag colors.

We doubt this was planned, but hey, still cute.

Thursday, July 13: A red, white and blue Hervé Pierre for an Eiffel Tower dinner

(From left): Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at a dinner in the Eiffel Tower YVES HERMAN/Getty Images

Later in the night, Trump decided to wear red, white and blue all herself in a custom Hervé Pierre dress for a couples dinner with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron inside the very elite restaurant in the Eiffel Tower.

The look itself is quite modern, with a funny little branch-like applique extending towards the blue skirt. Brigitte Macron, meanwhile, wore a black-and-white floral mini dress by Louis Vuitton with a silver collar.

Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and Melania Trump all at dinner in the Eiffel Tower SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

For the night before Bastille Day in France, and for dining in the Eiffel Tower, something this obviously patriotic feels appropriate.

Friday, July 14: A Valentino dress for the Bastille Day parade

Melania Trump (left) and Melania Trump’s husband (right) at the Bastille Day military parade in Paris CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Finally, for the Bastille Day parade, the reason for the Trumps visiting the Macrons this week, Trump opted for a far more subtle pink, white and light blue floral dress by Valentino, in her favorite silhouette of a full skirt and cinched waist with a belt.

(From left): Emmanuel Macron, Melania Trump’s husband and Melania Trump Christophe Archambault/AP

The shoes were a vibrant blue pair of Manolo Blahniks.

This was the look that Trump departed Paris in too, so the next time we see her, she’ll be in the United States yet again.

