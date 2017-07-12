From Raf Simons to N-P-Elliott, here are the wildest and greatest looks from NYFW: Men’s day 1 and 2
By Rachel Lubitz
New York Fashion Week: Men’s isn’t often where headlines are made. In fact, it’s not even a week, but rather four days, which are chock-full of brands that aren’t exactly household names.

Of course, that isn’t a side-eye to the fashion itself. Believe it or not, New York Fashion Week: Men’s has become a rather exciting display of up-and-coming designers trying to innovate and elevate menswear.

This year in particular, there were wild stylings, gender-free displays of self-expression and yeah, a fashion-y take on a Make America Great Again hat.

And to think: We’re just two days in.

Here are the best and wildest looks from New York Fashion Week: Men’s so far, from just the first and second days.

This political statement at Life in Perfect Disorder

Models pose at the Life in Perfect Disorder show
Models pose at the Life in Perfect Disorder show Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This sweatshirt at the N-P-Elliott show

A model walks in the N-P-Elliott show in New York
A model walks in the N-P-Elliott show in New York JP Yim/Getty Images

This devilish jacket at the N-P-Elliott show

A model struts down the runway at the N-P-Elliott show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s
A model struts down the runway at the N-P-Elliott show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s JP Yim/Getty Images

This pink ensemble at the N-P-Elliott show

A model at the N-P-Elliott show in New York
A model at the N-P-Elliott show in New York JP Yim/Getty Images

This effort to make handkerchiefs cool again at Descendant of Thieves

Are handkerchiefs the next big thing for men?
Are handkerchiefs the next big thing for men? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

These pattern combos at the Death to Tennis show

Patterns aren’t just for women.
Patterns aren’t just for women. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

These flamboyant looks at the To Be Thrill show

A model walks in To Be Thrill by Edison Lu show in New York
A model walks in To Be Thrill by Edison Lu show in New York Albert Urso/Getty Images
A model walks in To Be Thrill by Edison Lu show in New York
A model walks in To Be Thrill by Edison Lu show in New York Albert Urso/Getty Images

These interpretations of military garb at Heliot Emil

Models at the Heliot Emil presentation in New York
Models at the Heliot Emil presentation in New York Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Models at the Heliot Emil presentation in New York
Models at the Heliot Emil presentation in New York Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This take on the MAGA hat at Wood House

These cuties at the Todd Snyder show

Models hang out backstage at the Todd Snyder show.
Models hang out backstage at the Todd Snyder show. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

These spectacular looks at Raf Simons

A model walks in the Raf Simons show in New York
A model walks in the Raf Simons show in New York JP Yim/Getty Images
Rain, rain go away.
Rain, rain go away. JP Yim/Getty Images
A model in Raf Simons show in New York
A model in Raf Simons show in New York Angela Weiss/Getty Images

These BOSS guys

A model walks in the BOSS show in New York
A model walks in the BOSS show in New York Angela Weiss/Getty Images
A model walks in the BOSS show in New York
A model walks in the BOSS show in New York Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Now just imagine what’s in store for the next two days at NYFW: Men’s.

Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut
