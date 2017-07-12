New York Fashion Week: Men’s isn’t often where headlines are made. In fact, it’s not even a week, but rather four days, which are chock-full of brands that aren’t exactly household names.

Of course, that isn’t a side-eye to the fashion itself. Believe it or not, New York Fashion Week: Men’s has become a rather exciting display of up-and-coming designers trying to innovate and elevate menswear.

This year in particular, there were wild stylings, gender-free displays of self-expression and yeah, a fashion-y take on a Make America Great Again hat.

And to think: We’re just two days in.

Here are the best and wildest looks from New York Fashion Week: Men’s so far, from just the first and second days.

This political statement at Life in Perfect Disorder

Models pose at the Life in Perfect Disorder show Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This sweatshirt at the N-P-Elliott show

A model walks in the N-P-Elliott show in New York JP Yim/Getty Images

This devilish jacket at the N-P-Elliott show

A model struts down the runway at the N-P-Elliott show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s JP Yim/Getty Images

This pink ensemble at the N-P-Elliott show

A model at the N-P-Elliott show in New York JP Yim/Getty Images

This effort to make handkerchiefs cool again at Descendant of Thieves

Are handkerchiefs the next big thing for men? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

These pattern combos at the Death to Tennis show

Patterns aren’t just for women. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

These flamboyant looks at the To Be Thrill show

A model walks in To Be Thrill by Edison Lu show in New York Albert Urso/Getty Images

A model walks in To Be Thrill by Edison Lu show in New York Albert Urso/Getty Images

These interpretations of military garb at Heliot Emil

Models at the Heliot Emil presentation in New York Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Models at the Heliot Emil presentation in New York Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This take on the MAGA hat at Wood House

These cuties at the Todd Snyder show

Models hang out backstage at the Todd Snyder show. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

These spectacular looks at Raf Simons

A model walks in the Raf Simons show in New York JP Yim/Getty Images

Rain, rain go away. JP Yim/Getty Images

A model in Raf Simons show in New York Angela Weiss/Getty Images

These BOSS guys

A model walks in the BOSS show in New York Angela Weiss/Getty Images

A model walks in the BOSS show in New York Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Now just imagine what’s in store for the next two days at NYFW: Men’s.