The main way we see Overwatch characters interact involves a lot of shooting and punching, but have you ever wondered what might happen if they met up in a different context? Say, if, instead of fighting a war over Omnics, they were roomies arguing over whose turn it was to do the dishes?

Well, one Reddit user by the name of Heltinne simulated just that, creating the members of Overwatch’s villain group Talon — that’s Widowmaker, Sombra, Doomfist and Reaper — in Sims 4. So, while you wait for Blizzard to finally announce an official release date for Doomfist within Overwatch itself, maybe imagining his antics in a household alongside the other members of Talon will be enough to hold you over.

Be warned: For some reason, the Sim-ified version of Doomfist can’t seem to keep his clothes on.

Overwatch ’s members of Talon as Sims 4 characters

Reaper, Doomfist and Sombra in ‘Sims 4’ created by Heltinne Heltinne/Reddit

Sombra and Widowmaker taking a selfie in ‘Sims 4’ Heltinne/Reddit

Reaper and a very nude Doomfist dreaming about butterflies in ‘Sims 4’ Heltinne/Reddit

You can check out the full image gallery of Heltinne’s creations on Imgur.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an intro to the cute, new “Wholesome Overwatch” subreddit, a look at some gorgeous Overwatch-themed PS4 and Xbox One controllers, a cool Easter Egg in the new Horizon Lunar Colony map and a criticism of Blizzard’s failures in its design of Symmetra.