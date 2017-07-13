It’s always rough when a fan feels like they’re wasting their money on a game update. That’s why Xbox’s announcement a few days ago was welcome news.

According to a tweet from Aaron Greenberg, the head of marketing at Xbox Games at Microsoft, if a game you own has an update coming that will allow it to support 4K, that update will be free.

This is a lovely change from the old Xbox philosophy that made trading games next to impossible and required internet to even use the console.

