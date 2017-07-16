Tetsuya Nomura, director of Kingdom Hearts 3, has confirmed that the Gummi Ship will be returning for the upcoming game. Nomura stated at Disney’s D23 Expo that Gummi Ships would show up in Kingdom Hearts 3, but that the system has evolved, according to IGN. There was also mention of a new tier of magic abilities that go beyond the previously highest “-aga” spells.

Kingdom Hearts 3 New Magic Tiers: What are “-aza” spells?

In the Orchestra World Tour trailer, we saw “Blizzaza” being used, and Nomura stated that there would indeed be a new level of magic players can obtain in Kingdom Hearts 3. Nomura explained that up until Kingdom Hearts 3, only King Mickey could cast the most powerful form of magic.

Sora using Blizzaza newagenoir/Giphy

In Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance we saw Mickey cast the highest tier of Stop magic, Stopza. When Aqua became Key Blade Master in Kingdom Hearts 2.8, she became able to use ”-za” magic as well. Some time in Kingdom Hearts 3 we’ll get to see Sora join the ranks of the most powerful magicians in the Kingdom Hearts universe as well.

Kingdom Hearts has typically used Final Fantasy’s system of magic in past titles. However, the most powerful spells in those games have typically had an ”-aja” suffix. Is ”-aza” taking the place of ”-aja” as the fourth tier of spells, or will we get five tiers (ex: Blizzard, Blizzara, Blizzaga, Blizzaja and Blizzaza)? I guess we’ll know when Kingdom Hearts 3 is released sometime in 2018.

