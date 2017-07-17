Dream Daddy, the new dating simulator in which you play a dad romancing other dads, has a new release date following its surprise delay Thursday. It will now be available for download on July 19, according to the Dream Daddy Twitter account.

According to the previous statement released by Dream Daddy co-creator Vernon Shaw, the development team discovered late-game bugs in the final hours of the game’s development that forced them to scoot their original release date back a bit.

For a more detailed idea of exactly when the game will be available, you can check out the countdown timer on the Dream Daddy Steam page.

