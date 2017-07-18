In the wake of Monday’s news that two more Republican senators said they would not support the GOP health care bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a new plan — repeal the Affordable Care Act now and replace it later.

After Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas announced on Monday that they would not support the Republican health care bill in its current form — effectively ending its chances of passing, McConnell released a statement saying the Senate will vote “in the coming days” on a delayed repeal of the ACA.

According to the Hill, GOP leadership had proposed this plan, separating “repeal” and “replace” into separate processes, earlier this year but had dropped it due to “lack of support.”

Vice President Mike Pence appeared to endorse the plan in a tweet sent late Monday night, in which he said “Repeal now and replace later. Inaction is not an option.”