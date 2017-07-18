Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Kyrie Irving had his NBA 2K18 player rating revealed on Monday, and the offensive dynamo will check in with a 90 overall mark when the game releases on Sept. 15.

That’s just one point lower than last year’s cover guy Paul George, who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason. With a 91 mark, George has the highest rating of any player in the game so far.

That almost certainly won’t last.

The Cavs’ LeBron James, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard, Houston Rockets’ James Harden and league MVP and George’s new teammate Russell Westbrook will all likely be rated higher.

Like the Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas and Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Irving thought his rating should be higher. But as you can see in the video below from NBA Center on YouTube, he will be motivated by the lower ranking.

Irving is coming off a season that saw him average a career-best 25.2 points while shooting a career-high 47.3% from the field. Irving and the Cavs fell short against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, but he still put together another highlight reel of dazzling moves and major scoring numbers.

Stay tuned for more NBA 2K18 news as we move closer to the game’s release.

