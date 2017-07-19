Trump will nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia

Anna Swartz
Published
Trump will nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
Jon Huntsman
Source: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
Jon Huntsman
Source: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
Anna Swartz
Published

President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the initial press release, the White House misspelled Huntsman’s first name as “John” instead of Jon, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Huntsman, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, is also a two-time former ambassador. He served as both the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore under former President George H.W. Bush and as the U.S. Ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama.

According to the AP, Huntsman supported Trump once he became the Republican nominee during the 2016 election, but then called on Trump to drop out of the race after the release of a now-infamous tape in which Trump bragged about his behavior with women and commented “grab them by the pussy.”

In the statement announcing Trump’s intent to nominate Huntsman for the position of ambassador to Russia, the White House lauded his “distinguished career as a politician, diplomat and businessman” and his “robust record of public service.”

Trending Topics:North KoreaHot Water ChallengeCold BrewTelltale BatmanLunar EclipseTesla Model 3Pokemon GoWill and Grace RevivalSolar EclipseOverwatch FlyingOverwatchMonster Hunter XXMillennials

In Other News

Related Coverage