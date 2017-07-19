The Destiny 2 beta has arrived — and with it is the answers to some questions that fans have been curious about since the game was announced. One big question: What kinds of exotics are there? Well, we have some answers for you.

Destiny 2 beta exotics: Here’s how the new exotic weapons work

There are three exotics in the Destiny 2 beta so far — one for each class.

Titan: Sweet Business

Warlock: Riskrunner

Hunter: Sunshot

Given that there were about 100 exotic weapons in the first game, we can imagine that this will increase by the time the actual game comes. You get the exotic weapon fairly early in the beta run so you’ll get a lot of time to try it out.

Eurogamer was kind enough to break down the specs of each weapon. Here’s the important info:

Sunshot

Type: Solar Hand Cannon

Description: “Can’t outrun the sunrise.” - Liu Feng

Rounds per minute: 150

Magazine: 8

Perk: Sunburn - “Explosive rounds. Highlights targets. Targets killed with Sunshot explode in Solar energy.



Sweet Business

Type: Kinetic Auto Rifle

Description: ”...I love my job.”

Rounds per minute: 360

Magazine: 90

Perk: Payday - “Large mag. Increased hip fire accuracy. Holding down the trigger boosts this weapon’s range and rate of fire, and automatically loads ammo pickups into the magazine.”

Riskrunner

Type: Energy Arc Submachinegun

Description: “Charge your soul, and let the electrons sing.”

Rounds per minute: 750

Magazine: 40

Perk: Arc Conductor - “Taking Arc damage increases weapon power. When Arc Conductor is active, shots fired have the chance to become chain lightning and return ammo.”

The Destiny 2 beta is running now and ends July 23 ahead of the game’s official release on Sept. 6.

