At San Diego Comic Con 2017, Telltale Games announced new seasons for some of their key franchises. The Wolf Among Us, Batman and The Walking Dead will each be getting another season soon. The presentation gave some highlights on each project, mainly focusing on Batman: The Enemy Within, the second season follow up to Batman: The Telltale Series.

Telltale announces s eason 2 of Batman: The Enemy Within

Batman: The Enemy Within will get its first episode on August 8. “The Enigma” will be the first of a five-part story and will debut on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Android and iOS versions are planned as well, but won’t be released until sometime later this year. For fans who want a physical copy, a disc-based version of the game will release in October for PS4 and Xbox One.

‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ Source: Telltale Games

In the upcoming season of Telltale’s Batman, the Dark Knight will be facing down the Riddler. The Joker will make a return, and a new character in the form of a “ruthless” federal agent will make an appearance as well. I thoroughly enjoyed the first season, and aside from a few technical issues and the fact they didn’t let you ditch Catwoman in the first episode, I thought it was Telltale’s strongest series yet.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season marks the end of Clementine’s story

The second announcement was a new season of The Walking Dead. For some fans, this reveal was bittersweet as this will be the last The Walking Dead narrative Telltale produces. The Walking Dead: The Final Season will release some time in 2018 for console, Mac, iOS and Android. Whether “consoles” includes the Nintendo Switch isn’t known at this time, but since the Android and iOS versions are built to run on the same ARM instruction set that the Switch is, it’s likely we’ll see a release at some point.

‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ teaser Source: Telltale Games

The Walking Dead: The Final Season will put players back in Clementine’s shows, and she’ll be the main character of this last story arc. This should excite fans who weren’t happy with A New Frontier’s division of the narrative between Clementine and Javier. Telltale promises that her story will see a conclusion in the upcoming season. Whether it will be a satisfying one or not is anyone’s guess.

The Wolf Among Us Season 2 will not pick up where the first season left off

The Wolf Among Us is coming back for a second season as well. However, if fans were hoping for a resolution to the cliffhanger from season one, it’s not going to happen. Telltale says that The Wolf Among Us Season 2 will be a “standalone product separate from season one.”

‘The Wolf Among Us: Season 2’ teaser logo Source: Telltale Games

Although the story will be completely new and fresh, we will see Bigby Wolf – though there’s no word whether he’ll be the main character – and Snow White. The release date for The Wolf Among Us Season 2 has yet to be announced.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this deep dive into the cultural origins of Gamergate. Also, be sure to read this essay about what it’s like to cosplay while black, a roundup of family-friendly games to play with your kids and our interview with Adi Shankar, producer of the animated Castlevania Netflix series.