‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Trump’s second Putin meeting, Supreme Court reduces travel ban restrictions

Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:

On iPhone or iPad | On Android via RadioPublic | Via Stitcher | On Spotify

Here are the important stories to know for Thursday, July 20:

1. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a second meeting at the G20 summit, and no one knows what they talked about.

2. The Supreme Court weakened some restrictions on immigration that were put in place by Trump’s travel ban.

3. A Congressman asked experts from NASA the question that’s on all our minds: Are Martians real?

Direct from Mic’s newsroom, Hot Mic keeps listeners informed with a daily run-down of top stories, breaking news and analysis from our news team.