You might be wondering what final boss awaits you at the end of the Splatoon 2 single-player hero mode in Octo Canyon. The game won’t be released until Friday, but there’s already been a ton of coverage on new pop stars Marina and Pearl, their band Off the Hook and the new fashion choices you can make for your chic squid.

If you’re in the mood for spoilers — the good kind, not the rotten fish kind — keep scrolling. If you’d prefer to remain in the dark about what’s to come before the game’s release, read no further.

Splatoon 2 final boss: Spoilers for the ending of the game’s single-player mode

If you want the full experience of the game’s final boss fight a day early, YouTube user BeardBear has 100% delivered on the inky goods:

For those of you not inclined to watch the whole video, the final boss is none other than former Squid Sister and recent disappearance from Inkopolis, Callie:

Callie, sporting a fashionable pair of mind-control shades, helps out the final boss of ‘Splatoon 2’ by providing some choice music. Source: BeardBear/YouTube

It turns out the reason Callie went bad is due to the hypno-shades she’s wearing, placed on her by none other than DJ Octavio, back for a second round after getting his octo-butt kicked in Splatoon.

The knuckle rings on the Octobot King 2 really are a nice touch. Source: BeardBear/YouTube

Over the course of the boss fight, your job is to shoot at the Octobot King’s fists until Marie can show up and shoot those hypno-shades off Callie. At this point, Callie regains her memories and joins Marie onstage to provide the soundtrack for your final showdown with DJ Octavio.

The Squid Sisters might be back, but all true fans know that in our hearts, they never left. Source: BeardBear/YouTube

Once you blast DJ Octavio to kingdom come, you’ll get a short scene with Pearl and Marina announcing the Great Zapfish has been returned to Inkopolis and the Squid Sisters are reunited — and have just released new single “Fresh Start,” which plays over the game’s credits.

That’s really it. Hopefully, knowing this has sated your hunger for those sweet, sweet spoilers and has made waiting until Friday’s release that much easier.

More Splatoon 2 coverage

Read more of our Splatoon news and coverage, including our impressions of the open beta and at the Nintendo Switch event in January. Find out everything we learned about the game back in January. If you’re looking for more information about the April 2017 Nintendo Direct, check out the proceedings here. Or if you want to check out general Nintendo Switch news, see reports of screen defects in the Switch and what you can expect if you’re trying to buy one.