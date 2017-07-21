‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7, Episode 2 Trailer: New alliances may form in “Stormborn”

Game of Thrones returned Sunday night with a premiere that finally allowed fans to rest easy while watching the Starks. In the opener, titled “Dragonstone,” the Stark siblings were better situated than perhaps they have ever been. Arya continued her possible Lady Stoneheart transition by wiping out Walder Frey’s entire family (it wasn’t all good, she did have to sit through Ed Sheeran’s singing); Jon Snow and Sansa comfortably remain in power at Winterfell (though not without some disagreements); and Bran finally made it through the Wall.

Of course, the Starks are far from safe, as Cersei Lannister is plotting her moves from the South and the Night King is marching his army of the dead in the North. What this means is Jon will have to find an ally, and if the initial trailer for episode two, “Stormborn,” told us anything, it was that he would be looking to Dragonstone, the Targaryen ancestral home, where Daenerys, her massive armada and a stockpile of dragonglass currently sit. Now, HBO has debuted a longer trailer to the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like a few more alliances will be forming.

Where is Jon Snow heading? Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

In the trailer, we get a good look at two familiar faces, both of whom did not show up in the season seven premiere. Clearly trying to mobilize her own army, Cersei addresses Randyll Tarly, lord of Horn Hill and Samwell’s father. This is significant, as Tarly is considered a strong soldier, and was mentioned by Stannis as one of the few people to defeat Robert Baratheon in battle. But while Lord Tarly’s appearance is intriguing and certainly not good for the Starks, its importance pales in comparison to the next big reveal.

Later, we see that Melisandre, aka the Red Woman, has made her way to Dragonstone. Fans should recall that the Red Woman was exiled from Winterfell by Jon in the season six finale for her role in burning Princess Shireen at the stake. And though it appears that she is now aligning herself with Daenerys, it doesn’t sound like she’s given up on Jon. “I believe you have a role to play,” Melisandre tells the Mother of Dragons, before stating in Yoda-like fashion, “as does another.” Wonder who she’s talking about? (Spoiler: It’s obviously Jon Snow).

The seventh season of Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

