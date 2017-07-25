‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Charlie Gard, human trafficking, Kushner denies collusion with Russia

Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:

Here are the important stories to know for Tuesday, July 25:

1. Charlie Gard’s parents announced that they would end their legal battle to send him to the U.S. for treatment.

2. The driver of a tractor-trailer that was found with 30-40 people trapped inside has been charged with human trafficking.

3. In a public statement, Jared Kushner denied any collusion with Russia after being questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

