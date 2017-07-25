MTV VMA Nominations 2017: A complete list of nominees for the 34th annual Video Music Awards

MTV has announced the nominees for their 34th annual Video Music Awards, airing live on Aug. 27, and they’re going for woke.

Following the lead of its sister award show, the MTV Movie and TV awards, this year’s VMAs have dispensed with their gendered award categories (formerly best male video and best female video) and replaced them with a single artist of the year category. Additionally, they’ve created a best fight the system award, aiming to highlight videos with a distinct social justice bent.

To announce the nominees, MTV turned to a group of Instagram stars to break the news. Nine social media influencers have been tasked with revealing a portion of the list via Instagram live, scheduled to start with Chantel Jeffries, who will unveil the nominees for best pop video. As for who takes home the moonman trophy, that’s up to the fans to some extent, though they’re likely not the only ones who have a say. Audiences can vote on eight of the categories through the VMA website, while the six professional categories are determined entirely by industry experts.

The complete list of nominees appears below and will be updated over the next hour as more of the influencers share their portions of the list.

Video of the year

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd — “Reminder”

Artist of the year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best new artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best collaboration

Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez — “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer”

Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean — “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift — “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best pop

Shawn Mendes — “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Harry Styles — “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane — “Down”

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley — “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus — “Malibu”

Best hip-hop

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean — “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper — “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled feat.Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m The One”

Best dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara — “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez — “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris — “My Way”

Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber and MØ — “Cold Water”

Afrojack feat. Ty Dolla $ign — “Gone”

Best rock

Coldplay — “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy — “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots — “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day — “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters — “Run”

Best fight against the system

Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson — “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape — “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean — “Light”

Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley — “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend — “Surefire”

Best cinematography

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.” (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons — “Thunder” (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran — “Castle On The Hill” (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels — “Nobody Speak” (David Proctor)

Halsey — “Now or Never” (Kristof Brandl)

Best direction

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley — “Chained To The Rhythm” (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic” (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Aaron A)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Glenn Michael)

Best art direction

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.” (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic” (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry feat. Migos — “Bon Appetit” (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts” (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Lamar C Taylor and Christo Anesti)

Best visual effects

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.” (Jonah Hall of Timber)

A Tribe Called Quest — “Dis Generation” (Brandon Hirzel of Bemo)

KYLE feat. Lil Yachty — “iSpy” (Max Colt and Tomash Kuzmytskyi of Gloria FX)

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley — “Chained To The Rhythm” (MIRADA) Harry Styles — “Sign Of The Times” (Cédric Nivoliez of ONE MORE)

Best choreography

Kanye West — “Fade” (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze and Derek “Bentley” Watkins)

Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj — “Side To Side” (Brian and Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers)

Sia — “The Greatest” (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane — “Down” (Sean Bankhead)

Best editing

Future — “Mask Off” (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug — “Wyclef Jean” (Ryan Staake and Eric Degliomini)

Lorde — “Green Light” (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey — “Closer” (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd — “Reminder” (Red Barbaza)

