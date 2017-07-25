If you’re unhappy with the recent Overwatch update that made it harder for Roadhog to one-shot his opponents, we have good news: He’s about to get some nice buffs to his defenses that should help offset those changes.

Blizzard has yet to publish detailed patch notes, but a post on the official Overwatch forums from director Jeff Kaplan sheds light on what you should expect.

Overwatch ’s Roadhog to get significant defense buffs

In response to a fan’s suggestion about how to make Roadhog a bit stronger than he is currently, Kaplan chimed in to say what Blizzard has planned.

“Currently, we have been play testing Roadhog with -50% damage taken while using Take a Breather, and also allowing him to move at full speed while inhaling,” Kaplan said. “These two changes combined certainly make him significantly more difficult to kill, while also allowing Roadhog players to be much more aggressive when trying to find a hook target, knowing they can survive a lot more easily.”

Kaplan said he’s hoping to have these changes on the Overwatch public test realm “ASAP,” but didn’t say exactly when that would be. He also said there were some changes for other heroes on the way, but didn’t elaborate.

Those Roadhog buffs sound like great news, but hopefully the change won’t be too drastic. We’re all still recovering from the days of the unstoppable Bastion meta.

We’ll let you know when Blizzard puts those Roadhog changes on the PTR.

