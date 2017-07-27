Paul Ryan seems to have had it with Trump — if this bizarre online quiz he created is any indication

It’s no secret that House Speaker Paul Ryan has some issues with the way that President Donald Trump is running the White House. Now he appears to be venting his frustration in a style perhaps more suited to BuzzFeed than a governmental website.

In his weekly online address, Ryan directed his supporters to check out a new website called didyouknow.gop. The URL directs users to a site that prompts them to take a quiz to gauge a user’s familiarity with legislation the House has passed this session.

Here are a few of the sample questions:

A question from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s new web quiz Source: House Speaker Paul Ryan

Here’s the question that immediately follows that one.

A question from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s new web quiz Source: House Speaker Paul Ryan

And here’s another, throwing salt on the gaping wound that is Donald Trump Jr.’s ill-advised meeting with a Russian lawyer.

A question from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s new web quiz Source: House Speaker Paul Ryan

It’s followed up by this not-at-all passive aggressive question about human trafficking.

A question from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s new web quiz Source: House Speaker Paul Ryan

And then this one about the response to Trump’s travel ban.

A question from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s new web quiz Source: House Speaker Paul Ryan

Did you? Did you know that?

A question from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s new web quiz Source: House Speaker Paul Ryan

Well, DID YOU?

Once completed, the quiz does not reward you with any kind of score or attempts to guess your age. Instead, quiz takers are encouraged to provide their email address to the Speaker’s office, so that you can get all the latest updates on the House GOP’s under-appreciated agenda. Or you could just take the quiz a few more times.