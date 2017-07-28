The player ratings for Madden 18 are making their way out to the public and one of the first groups to have their numbers revealed were the rookies from the 2017 NFL Draft.

ESPN.com published a list of all the players drafted in the first round back in April.

Madden 18 Player Ratings: First round picks rated

• Cleveland Browns — Myles Garrett (Overall — 83)

• Chicago Bears — Mitchell Trubisky (Overall — 77)

• San Francisco 49ers — Solomon Thomas (Overall — 79)

• Jacksonville Jaguars — Leonard Fournette (Overall — 81)

• Tennessee Titans — Corey Davis (Overall — 79)

• New York Jets — Jamal Adams (Overall — 81)

• L.A. Chargers — Mike Williams (Overall — 79)

• Carolina Panthers — Christian McCaffrey (Overall — 81)

• Cincinnati Bengals — John Ross (Overall — 77)

• Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes II (Overall — 76)

• New Orleans Saints — Marshon Lattimore (Overall — 76)

• Houston Texans — Deshaun Watson (Overall — 76)

• Arizona Cardinals — Haason Reddick (Overall — 73)

• Philadelphia Eagles — Derek Barnett (Overall — 75)

• Indianapolis Colts — Malik Hooker (Overall — 76)

• Baltimore Ravens — Marlon Humphrey (Overall — 75)

• Washington — Jonathan Allen (Overall — 73)

• Tennessee Titans — Adoree’ Jackson (Overall — 74)

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers — O.J. Howard (Overall — 82)

• Denver Broncos — Garett Bolles (Overall — 77)

• Detroit Lions — Jarrad Davis (Overall — 74)

• Miami Dolphins — Charles Harris (Overall — 73)

• New York Giants — Evan Engram (Overall — 75)

• Oakland Raiders — Gareon Conley (Overall — 75)

• Cleveland Browns — Jabrill Peppers (Overall — 76)

• Atlanta Falcons — Takkarist McKinley (Overall — 75)

• Buffalo Bills — Tre’Davious White (Overall — 78)

• Dallas Cowboys — Taco Charlton (Overall — 75)

• Cleveland Browns — David Njoku (Overall — 78)

• Pittsburgh Steelers — T.J. Watt (Overall — 74)

• San Francisco 49ers — Reuben Foster (Overall — 76)

• New Orleans Saints — Ryan Ramczyk (Overall — 78)

The people put in charge of rating the players didn’t go the easy route. In the past, we’ve seen player ratings go according to their draft position. That wasn’t the case in Madden 18.

Top-pick Myles Garrett is the highest-rated rookie, but No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky isn’t right behind him. The next highest-rated player is the No. 19 pick, O.J. Howard.

You aren’t likely to get an argument from anyone on Howard’s rating. His skill set and athleticism scream instant impact in the passing game for the Bucs this season.

The two lowest-rated players in the first round are the Cards’ Haason Reddick, Washington’s Jonathan Allen and the Dolphins’ Charles Harris. All three are rated a 73.

Madden ratings change throughout the season based on the players’ real-life performance. We’ll see which players see a rise or fall in their ratings once the real games begin.

