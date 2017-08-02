How to use your phone at night without ruining your sleep

My nighttime routine is the following: wash my face, take out my contact lenses, put on my pajamas, slide into bed and scroll through my iPhone. I check Instagram, look at Twitter, read some news and play some games. I know it’s bad for my sleep, but it’s such a difficult habit to break.

The blue light that electronics like your phone, computer and tablet emit can totally destroy your sleep. Certain wavelengths of light suppress melatonin, a hormone that, when elevated, signals to the body that it’s time to sleep. Some people even take melatonin supplements before bed to help them sleep.

Thankfully, and annoyingly, a new study shows you can combat the effects of those blue lights by… wearing special glasses before bed. To conduct the study, scientists had 22 subjects wear blue-light-blocking glasses while using their electronics before bed and measured their sleep and melatonin levels.

The glasses used in the study. Source: Amazon

The study found that the participants had significantly higher levels of melatonin and slept an average of 24 more minutes a night when they wore the glasses.

What does this mean for you? It might be time to invest in some anti-blue light glasses. You can buy the ones used in the study online for less than $10 per pair. You will definitely look like a big goofball wearing these bright yellow shades, but it might be worth it for a good night’s sleep.

