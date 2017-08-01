Today we have been blessed with the news that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line, which has been whispered about for a while now, finally has a release date: Sept. 8.

Riri made the grand announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, noting that, unlike celebrity makeup collections from Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian West, hers will be readily available at Sephora stores worldwide, and at Harvey Nichols too.

Almost immediately, fans flipped out. “IM READY TO GIVE U ALL MY COINS SIS” one commenter wrote. Another: “Miss fenty is not f*cking around.”

What we know as far as makeup collection specifics is, well, quite literally nothing. We haven’t seen any packaging and we don’t have any idea what makeup products will be included in this line.

That hasn’t stopped people from guessing though. On Instagram in July, Rihanna’s makeup artist, Mylah Morales, tagged @FentyBeauty in a picture of Rihanna at the Hollywood Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere, where her makeup look was glow-y and pink-y.

Rihanna at the ‘Valerian’ premiere in Hollywood, California Source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

So that’s at least something. Of course, we’ll keep you updated if Rihanna decides to divulge anything more before Fenty Beauty’s launch date, but we may end up waiting until Sept. 8 to see for ourselves.



