‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Senate protects Mueller, Pence’s 2020 plans, Miss Universe Pageant

Here are the important stories to know for Monday, August 7:

1. Two bipartisan groups of senators have put forth bills that would make it harder to fire Mueller.

2. According to a New York Times report, Vice President Mike Pence is gearing up for a presidential run in 2020.

3. A Muslim woman made history at the Miss Universe qualifier competition by wearing a kaftan during the swimsuit round.

