We’ve known for a while now that Hilary Duff’s Instagram is particularly great. Click over to her Instagram any day and you can expect to see a feed of relatable and cute content, with non-obnoxious photos of her son, dogs and food.

But over the weekend, Duff amped things up a notch and used her Instagram as a platform to make a statement about body shaming, and how truly unnecessary it is.

“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women and mothers of all ages,” Duff wrote. “I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ — well I have them!”

A photo posted by (@) on

Though Duff doesn’t specifically exactly what “flaws” she’s talking about, the paparazzi picture Duff posted shows dimples or cellulite across her backside, which some people consider to be a flaw, despite being perfectly natural.

“I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go,” Duff continued. “Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well.”

Then, the pièce de résistance, a hashtag that ends the post on a high note: #KissMyAss.

Duff’s been particularly open about her own struggles with her weight and appearance in the public eye. In 2015 she admitted that she was once “obsessed” with her weight, and as an adult considered her teen self “too skinny.”

“That was not a healthy place for me,” she told People at the time. “I was so unhappy. I remember my hands cramping because I wasn’t getting enough nutrients.”

In February, she used her Instagram to talk about her legs, and her journey to loving them too.

A photo posted by (@) on

“I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” she wrote. “I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day.”

So this appears to be yet another step in Duff’s own journey to self-love, and never, ever letting body shamers get her down. Good for her.