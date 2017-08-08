‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Chicago sues Trump administration, gamers roast Scarborough, swastika t-shirts

Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:
On iPhone or iPad | On Android via RadioPublic | Via Stitcher | On Spotify

Here are the important stories to know for Tuesday, August 8:

1. Chicago sued the Trump administration over its policies on so-called sanctuary cities.

2. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough is getting roasted online for a tweet about gaming obsessions in today’s youth.

3. A European design company faced fierce backlash for its swastika emblazoned shirts.

Direct from Mic’s newsroom, Hot Mic keeps listeners informed with a daily run-down of top stories, breaking news and analysis from our news team.

