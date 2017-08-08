Lace up those sneakers: The 2017 Overwatch Summer Games have officially begun. Alongside the new beachy skins for Soldier: 76, Widowmaker and McCree, the Summer Games marks the return of the special event Lúcioball.

Notably, the skins from last year’s Summer Games are available once again. Since the skins last year were not available for purchase with coins, Blizzard is discounting last year’s Summer Games skins to standard prices. The new Summer Games skins have the typical triple cost that all event skins do.

The full patch notes from Blizzard’s site are embedded below.

Overwatch Summer Games patch notes

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS



New Seasonal Event: Summer Games 2017

The Summer Games return for more fun in the sun! From now until August 28, players can unlock a collection of brand new seasonal items, along with their favorites from last year’s Summer Games event. We’re also celebrating the spirit of competition with a new stadium, leaderboards, and Competitive Play mode specifically for Lúcioball.



General

[PC] Fixed an issue that could cause Reinhardt’s Charge to push characters through walls



[PC] Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to reach unintended locations on Anubis

