The Overwatch Summer Games are back, and folks, the skins are very good.

Since there aren’t any Olympic games this year to base the Summer Games event on, it seems Blizzard went for more of a beachy theme, giving several characters — McCree, Soldier: 76, Widowmaker and Sombra — bathing suit-style attire. Mercy, however, is dressed like Greek goddess of victory, Nike.

Every new Overwatch Summer Games skin, highlight intro and emote is below. Enjoy.

Overwatch Summer Games skins

Mercy's "Winged Victory" skin in the new 'Overwatch' Summer Games event

McCree's "Lifeguard" skin in the new 'Overwatch' Summer Games event

Soldier: 76?s "Grillmaster: 76" skin in the new 'Overwatch' Summer Games event

Widowmaker's new "Côte D'azur" skin in the 'Overwatch' Summer Games event

Junkrat's new "Cricket" skin in the 'Overwatch' Summer Games event

Sombra's new "Tulum" skin in the 'Overwatch' Summer Games event

All of the Summer Games skins from 2016 are available once more, like Zarya’s “Champion” skin and Genji’s “Nihon” skin.

Overwatch Summer Games highlight intros

Pharah's new "Slam Dunk" highlight intro

Hanzo's new "Target Practice" highlight intro

Overwatch Summer Games emotes

Ana's new "Beach Ball" emote

Every other Summer Games cosmetic item

For a nice, complete roundup of everything, check out the video below from Force Gaming, which goes through every new Summer Games cosmetic.

