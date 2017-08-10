‘Hot Mic’ podcast: The North Korean threat, educational mobile games for Syrian children

Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:

Here are the important stories to know for Thursday, August 10:

1. President Donald Trump warned North Korea that any threats to the United States would be met with “fire and fury,” further escalating tensions between the two nations.

2. A Norwegian agency is trying to use mobile games to educate Syrian children displaced by the country’s civil war.

