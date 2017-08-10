After months of stores dropping her line, a mass viral movement called #GrabYourWallet that encouraged people to boycott her line and a rather horrific report on the conditions at a Chinese factory where her line is manufactured, Ivanka Trump’s eponymous label has chosen to open up a stand-alone store in the most predictable place possible.

No, it’s not at the visitor’s entrance of the White House. It’s in Trump Tower.

On Wednesday, Politico reporter Annie Karni tweeted out a picture of a currently-under-construction Ivanka Trump stand-alone shop in Trump Tower, with an announcement that it would be opening this fall.

When Mic reached out to the Ivanka Trump brand, they confirmed that the store is indeed real. This is ironic for many reasons, some of which include: Ivanka Trump’s line still isn’t made in the United States despite her father pushing for “buy American, hire American,” and she has publicly stated that she’s never “politicized” her brand.

In response to the #GrabYourWallet movement, Trump told Good Morning America: “I’d prefer to talk to the millions, tens of millions of American women who are inspired by the brand and the message that I’ve created. ... I’ve never politicized that message. People who are seeking to politicize it because they may disagree with the politics of my father, there’s nothing I can do to change that.”

And yet here she is, with her brand (which she still receives income from) opening a store at the bottom of her president father’s tower.

Nice how this all worked out.