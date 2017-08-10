Here’s how to give your buddy some bullets in ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds had its release delayed in July so the developers would have more time to create a well-made product. Because of its place on Steam Early Access, players should expect there to be some bugs that still need working out.

One of the harder-to-figure-out mechanics in the game is how to split up ammo. Say you’re playing with a friend and they’re out of ammo, so you’re trying to give them some of yours — but not all of it. Splitting the ammo isn’t the most intuitive thing in the world, so here’s how you do it.

According to a post on Steam’s forums, you’ll need to hold down CTRL and drag the ammo to the ground. When you release, you’ll be prompted to enter an amount you want to drop.

If you’re a more visual person, the video above is a good demonstration. In the meantime, have fun supporting your team.

