One dead after a day of violence at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, mayor says

One person was killed and several were injured during a day of violent clashes at the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday, officials said.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer announced on Twitter that a person was killed in one of the day’s many clashes, but did not provide any further details.

The Charlottesville Police Department confirmed one particular incident in which a car plowed into a group of protestors resulted in “multiple injuries,”

Police officials could not provide any details on the extent of the injuries or whether or not the fatality stemmed from the incident.

The Associated Press reported that one was dead and 19 were injured, citing a hospital official.

Shocking video of the vehicle incident circulating on Twitter Saturday afternoon showed a car speeding into a group of protesters on the street and into another car in front of it.

Journalist Alex Rubinstein captured the aftermath of the incident, tweeting that there were “extremely heavy injuries.”

Charlottesville police did not provide Mic with an official number of injuries in the incident. A witness told the Washington Post that the incident was “absolutely intentional.”

The incident occurred near the intersection of Water and 4th Streets, according to Charlottesville police. There, a witness told the Post, a car rammed the car in front of it at high speed, backed up and ran over pedestrians. Three cars were involved, according to police. It was unclear Saturday afternoon if the driver had been apprehended.

Officials declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville as white nationalists protested the planned removal of a Confederate statue in the college town.

August 12, 2017, 4:21 p.m.: This story has been updated.