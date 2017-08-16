How to stop autoplaying videos on Facebook and save your phone’s data

All those videos playing while you scroll your Facebook timeline are eating up your data — and you’re probably not even watching them. What a waste!

Facebook’s autoplay videos are annoying and unnecessary. Thankfully, there’s a simple way to stop them from playing on your smartphone.

Open your Facebook app, and hit the three little lines at the bottom-right corner.

Tap this to get to Settings Source: Alexis Kleinman/Facebook

Then go to settings.

Go to Settings here. Source: Alexis Kleinman/Facebook

From there, hit “account settings.”

Tap Account Settings Source: Alexis Kleinman/Facebook

To get to video settings, tap “videos and photos.”

Go to Videos and Photos. Source: Alexis Kleinman/Facebook

You can change the autoplay settings here.

Here you’ll find the autoplay options. Source: Alexis Kleinman/Facebook

The final step is choosing “never autoplay videos.”

Choose “Never Autoplay Videos.” Source: Alexis Kleinman/Facebook

And that’s it! This should save you some data, battery life and peace of mind.

Sign up for Tech Yeah!— your biweekly digest with a helpful and hilarious tech tip for upgrading your life. Yes, there’s a hack for that.