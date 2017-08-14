Help us track all the movements nationwide to remove Confederate monuments

Mic needs your help to track the nationwide movements to remove Confederate monuments. Know of one? Check out our running list here and reach out through this form.

Monuments to Confederate soldiers and generals hold prominent positions in dozens of cities across the southern United States. Over the weekend, one of them — a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia — became the site of a violent clash between white supremacists and anti-racist counter-protesters.

The movement to remove such monuments has picked up steam after a white supremacist killed nine people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in June 2015. The Confederate battle flag, which flew atop the state’s capitol in Columbia, was lowered following the shooting.

At least six Confederate monuments have been removed from public land in 2017 alone (a seventh was relocated from public land in one Kentucky city to another). The city of New Orleans, for example, put four statues of Confederate generals in a warehouse earlier this year.

Mic identified more than 100 Confederate monuments across 16 states that are on public land, frequently appearing in proximity to county courthouses or in city parks.

A New Orleans city worker wears body armor and a face covering as he measures the Jefferson Davis monument on May 4, 2017 in New Orleans, Loiusiana, six days before its removal. Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Help us track movements to remove Confederate monuments

Mic wants to keep track of emerging movements to remove Confederate monuments across the country. This is where you come in.

We have created a spreadsheet of monuments we believe, based on public information online, to be located on public land. You can view that spreadsheet here.

Are we missing any Confederate monuments on public land? Are you aware of any monuments on the list that have been removed? Do you know of any movements to remove any of the listed monuments?

If so, please fill out this form to get in touch with our journalists or email Mic reporter Will Drabold at wdrabold@mic.com. We will verify information submitted to Mic and regularly update this story.