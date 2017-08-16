A brand new patch just hit the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Overwatch — version 2.17 — but don’t expect the new deathmatch modes just yet. The new update is simply a minor bug fixer.

The full patch notes are embedded below.

Overwatch 2.17 update patch notes

USER INTERFACE

General

• Added a “Show Network Stats” option (found under Options > Video), allowing players to see real time statistics for Network Ping, Network Round Trip Time, and Network Interpolation Delay



BUG FIXES

Heroes

• Fixed an issue that could cause Reinhardt’s Charge to push characters through walls

• Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to reach unintended locations on Anubis

• Fixed a bug that prevented the area-of-effect circle for Doomfist’s Meteor Strike from being visible to all players



Arcade

• Fixed a bug that prevented players from grouping up in competitive Lúcioball

