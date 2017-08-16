‘Game of Thrones’: Let’s overanalyze these photos for Sunday’s episode, “Beyond the Wall”

Jon Snow and a band of misfit warriors are heading north of the Wall, to capture one of the Night King’s wights and present it to Cersei Lannister at King’s Landing as proof that the ultimate evil exists. So yes, it’s not the best plan a character has made on Game of Thrones, but I’m willing to ignore the logical fallacies of said plan if it means we get another epic showdown with the White Walkers.

The penultimate episode of the season, “Beyond the Wall,” figures to be a good one, and if you’re impatiently waiting for Sunday — and don’t want to watch the leaked episode online — HBO has blessed us with 12 tantalizing photos. We get a few shots of Jon and co. north of the Wall, as well as Sansa and Arya Stark, who may suddenly be at each other’s throats thanks to Littlefinger’s Machiavellian tactics.

Let’s go through these 12 photos and see what we can take away ahead of Sunday.

Sansa reads a letter (it’s probably not the one Littlefinger was hiding)

At least Brienne’s around! Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa’s reading a letter here, accompanied by Brienne of Tarth. It’s possible she’s getting word of Jon leaving Dragonstone and heading to Eastwatch-by-the-Sea, which may explain her rather somber demeanor. It’s also possible that she’s reading something else entirely — I can’t read minds!

Jon and Beric Dondarrion have a fun thing in common

TFW you come back from the dead Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Jon and Beric didn’t share any screentime prior to last Sunday’s episode, but they have so many potential ice breakers. Like, how R’hllor, aka the Lord of Light, have brought them both back from the dead — in Beric’s case, many, many times. George R.R. Martin even referred to Beric (and perhaps Jon) as a “wight animated by fire.”

Or how Beric and the Brotherhood Without Banners sort of kept Arya captive because they wanted to sell her back to the Starks for gold. Really, they should become fast friends.

Sister, Sister

Sansa and Arya’s meeting looks tense. Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Last episode, Littlefinger sowed the seeds for Arya to suspect her sister of colluding with the Lannisters against their mother and brother. Robb and Catelyn knew that the letter Sansa wrote in season one was essentially coming from Cersei Lannister’s mouth, but without that context — and several seasons apart — Arya’s wary of her sister’s actions.

We can only hope it doesn’t tear apart the Starks, just as soon as they (finally!) reunited. Let’s not make Bran, I-just-did-a-semester-abroad-and-all-I-did-was-drink-Kombucha Stark the most likable of the Winterfell bunch.

Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen have some wine

Things are (literally) heating up in Dragonstone. Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Is Tyrion still a loyal follower of Dany? I wouldn’t forgive him for beginning to doubt whether the Khaleesi is fit to rule Westeros after she executed Randyll and Dickon Tarly by ordering Drogon to roast them alive. We can agree to disagree on whether Dany was justified in publicly executing them, but when your father was known as the “Mad King” and his trademark was burning people alive: That was a bad PR move.

Perhaps a conversation — and more importantly, some wine! — can ease the tension between the would-be queen and her trusted hand.

This is my favorite photo of all time

When the second Thrones trailer dropped for season seven, the shot of Beric and his flaming sword(!!) was an instant sensation. Thrones has some undeniably badass imagery between the Night King, who belongs on some death metal album art, and Dany’s dragons, who would also make fine death metal album art.

But Deric, presumably getting ready to fight the White Walkers with a flaming sword? This has to be my favorite image of all time. God, I can’t wait for Sunday.

Jon, probably regretting this horrible plan

Don’t worry Jon, you’ve got plot armor. Source: HBO

I’d make that face too once I realized heading straight towards the White Walkers to capture a wight and drag it across the icy tundra while trying to escape the undead’s grasp was a terrible, terrible idea.

Yep, winter’s definitely here

How is no one wearing a hat? Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Not gonna lie, this looks pretty bad. That’s about as much as I can overanalyze this.

Dany’s got a white gown, is she heading north?

Or was she just tired of wearing the same thing every day? Source: HBO

OK, here’s some unnecessary overanalyzing: Dany’s wearing a white dress in this photo. She’s worn a darker garment — with a pattern that resembles the scales of a dragon — this season, so the wardrobe change is a curious choice. The fact that it’s white and resembling snowfall might indicate Dany’s going to head north and, perhaps, help Jon on his reckless mission to capture a damn wight.

Now, Tyrion’s either there to escort her to her Drogon Uber, or — *deep breath* — maybe Tyrion’s going to fulfill his prophecy as a dragon rider. Yeah, it’s probably the former.

This is my new desktop background

This is the Westerosi crew I’d roll with. Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Some of them (except for Jon) are probably doomed to die on Sunday, but at least they could all band together for this glorious shot of the Westeros A-Team trekking further north.

And finally, some team portraits

From Greyscale to probable hypothermia Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

Definitely thinking about Brienne Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

THIS PLAN WAS TERRIBLE ! Source: Helen Sloan/HBO

“Beyond the Wall” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO. Check out the teaser below.

