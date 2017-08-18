‘Uncharted: Lost Legacy’ has a hilarious, bizarre, highly addictive photo mode

You know how when you’re off exploring India in search of long lost artifacts and mowing down dozens of anonymous henchmen, sometimes you just need a quick break to snap a goofy selfie with your gal pal? Good times, right?

Well, in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a new spin-off of the iconic Uncharted series coming out on Aug. 22, you can do just that — and the results are hysterical.

Chloe has no time for your nonsense. Source: Naughty Dog

Take a break from shooting bad guys to snap some goofy pics

At any time during your playthrough of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, clicking both the left and right thumbsticks will freeze the game in place and enable “photo mode,” which gives you an incredible amount of control over the current scene.

For example, here’s a GIF of me modifying the time of day during the game’s opening cutscene.

Using the ‘Uncharted: Lost Legacy’ photo mode, you can light your horrifying creations with incredible precision. Source: Naughty Dog

You can alter camera angles, brightness, depth of field and even the angle of the sun — but the most hysterical thing you can customize is the facial expression of Chloe, The Lost Legacy’s main character.

Photogenic, as usual Source: Naughty Dog

Maybe it’s just because I’m a juvenile goon, but something about taking an otherwise serious conversation in a ridiculously high-fidelity game and morphing Chloe’s face into absurd, contorted shapes brought me great joy.

Here are a couple of my best creations so far:

“Anyway, if we want to find the Tusk of Ganesh, we have to explore the — OH GOD NADINE, SPIDER! SPIDER!” Source: Naughty Dog

“Just shot like 10 dudes so I could steal a super old coin lmao. #blessed #india #wanderlust” Source: Naughty Dog

For the record, this incredibly detailed photo mode isn’t a brand-new feature in gaming — The Lost Legacy’s predecessor, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn, a post-apocalyptic action-adventure game, both have similar features. But as I’ve been playing The Lost Legacy in the time leading up to its release date, I can’t help but freeze nearly every scene in the game to see what absurd scenarios I can concoct.

Just one more:

“Omg Nathan Drake is doing WHAT? Hand over those binoculars.” Source: Naughty Dog

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be available on Aug. 22 for PS4. It costs $39.99.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this article about why popular Overwatch streamers are jumping ship to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Also, be sure to read this essay about the ways in which Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice tries to — but doesn’t always succeed at — showing what it’s like to live with schizophrenia. Finally, check out this game about making friends with dogs at parties and this article about our hopes for Wolfenstein 2’s engagement with modern-day white supremacy.