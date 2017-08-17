After seeing September magazines dominated by white cover stars and a slew of hateful comments directed toward a plus-size male model for Torrid, we’re pleased to report some hopeful news about inclusivity in fashion.

It comes from Target and a few of its new brands. One of them is called A New Day, or A.N.D., which features diverse models of various shapes, sizes and shades in its look book. The clothes are sized inclusively, too.

A New Day for Target Source: Target

A New Day for Target Source: Target

The line comes in sizes 0 to 16, XS to 4XL and 14W to 26W.

Rather than having a separate plus-size section, this collaboration simply seems to have many garments available in both straight and plus sizes.

A New Day for Target Source: Target

A New Day for Target Source: Target

In doing so, Target joins brands like Good American and ModCloth, neither of which distinguish their plus-sized items.

Other than A.N.D., there’s also a new Target line called Goodfellow & Co, which similarly appears to be very inclusive. Apparel and accessories will come in standard, tall, big, and big and tall sizing in all categories, with extended shoe sizes coming in 2018.

Its own look book features models of various sizes and races.

Goodfellow & Co for Target Source: Target

Goodfellow & Co for Target Source: Target

“These brands are the perfect example of what makes Target ‘Tar-zhay.’ Each offers incredible design, great quality and truly unbeatable value. That’s something you can find only at Target,” Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a press release. “Since announcing these new brands, we’ve been blown away from the excitement we’ve seen from our guests. While they’ll have to wait a little longer to shop, now they can see what we’ve been working so hard on. And the best part — we’re just getting started.”

Items from A New Day and Goodfellow & Co are set to drop Aug. 27.

Mic has reached out to Target for further comment and will update this post when we hear back.