Van plows through Barcelona city center in apparent terror attack, at least one fatality confirmed

A van has reportedly driven into a crowd of people in the popular Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, CNN reported on Thursday. Spanish police told CNN that there are a “number of deaths” and “many injuries” in the incident, which police confirmed is a terrorist attack.

According to Reuters, Spanish media sources are reporting as many as 13 people were killed in the apparent attack on Thursday, but police have not yet confirmed the number of fatalities.

Officials said that several had been injured, and the area has been cordoned off, CNN reported.

A policeman stands next to an ambulance after a van plowed into the crowd, injuring several people on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17. Source: JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Catalan police reportedly said on Twitter that terror response protocols had been activated and that a search was underway for the perpetrator of Thursday’s apparent attack.

A witness told CNN that nearby businesses were being evacuated and there were at least eight ambulances in the area. Nearby Metro and train stations have also been closed, CNN reported.

Las Ramblas, a popular tourist area, is usually crowded with pedestrians, especially in the summer at the height of Barcelona’s tourist season, according to CNN.

Aug. 17, 2017, 1:29 p.m.: This story has been updated