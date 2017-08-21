‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Bannon resigns, Boston protesters shut down conservative rally

Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:

Here are the important stories to know for Monday, August 21:

1. Steven Bannon, chief strategist at the White House and one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, is out.

2. Just a week after the violence in Charlottesville, a conservative rally in Boston was shut down by thousands of counterprotesters.

