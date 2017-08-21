Not sure if you’ll see the eclipse? Check the weather using this interactive map.

Monday is a big deal. Millions of people within the path of totality will hopefully be able to put on their safe, certified solar eclipse glasses and watch the earth go dark as the moon completely covers the sun. It’s the first total solar eclipse to stretch across the continental United States in 99 years, so there’s no doubt it’s a huge occasion.

Now only weather can deprive those in the path of totality from a rare glimpse at the solar corona, a galaxy of stars and strange animal behavior. The path of totality is the only region in which a full-blown total solar eclipse is visible, as long as cloud coverage doesn’t block the view. Fortunately, the National Weather Service created an interactive map to track the weather along the path of totality and in the rest of the United States.

How to use the interactive map

The interactive map allows users to type in their zip code and pull up their local weather report, or to use a sliding bar to view cloud coverage at varying opacities.

This gif shows NASA’s map changing to a more visible diagram of cloud coverage across the U.S. The white areas show where cloud coverage is likely, as of approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Monday. Source: NASA/Mic.com

Some good news: From this early-morning screenshot of the map on Monday, it appears that the skies are looking clear for most of the path of totality.

This screenshot of a National Weather Service map, taken around 8:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 21, 2017, shows clear skies for most of the path of totality. The white blotches are forecasted areas of cloud coverage. Source: National Weather Service

This simplified map from ABC 7 in New York City shows that the cities highlighted in the path of totality are projected to have “fair” or “good” eclipse-viewing conditions:

If you’re not quite an eclipse chaser or a flat-Earther digging for evidence — or if you simply couldn’t make it to the path of totality this time around — there are still plenty of options to see the eclipse virtually. Click here for a full list of livestreams, VR experiences and the like.