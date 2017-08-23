At Phoenix rally, Trump hints at his intentions to pardon Joe Arpaio, goes after media

In a lively and inchoate speech to supporters in Phoenix Tuesday night, President Donald Trump all but promised that he will pardon the controversial former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“I’ll make a prediction. i think he’s gonna be just fine, OK?” Trump said in referenced to the recently convicted former sheriff.

In July, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for his treatment of undocumented immigrants in his custody.

Earlier that day, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed that, despite rumors, Trump had no plans to pardon Arpaio at the rally.

“I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy, all right?” Trump said. “But Sheriff Joe can feel good.”

Though the rally was initially billed as a speech about immigration policy, Trump spent the better part of the nearly 90-minute-long speech defending himself against criticism of his response to the racially charged violence at an alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

In a lengthy and awkward aside, Trump reread the series of statements he gave in response to the rally, which he punctuated with clarifications and jabs at the “dishonest” media.

Trump also spent a considerable portion of his speech lobbing attacks at the press over coverage of his presidency, at times directing attention to the news camera pool, claiming they were shutting the live cameras off in order to silence him.

At one point, the president even expressed outrage over CNN’s decision to fire conservative commentator and Trump-partisan Jeffrey Lord, referring to him as “poor Jeffrey.” Lord lost his job with the network after tweeting a Nazi salute at one of his critics.

Only after considerable focus on the media and Charlottesville did he eventually shift his remarks to immigration before again pivoting to everything from the Senate filibuster, to the legal troubles of former Obama health care adviser Jonathan Gruber.

Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, as many as ten-thousand gathered to protest the president and his agenda, demonstrations Trump repeatedly dismissed in his speech, insisting “not that many people showed up.”



